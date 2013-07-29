FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to clear US Airways, American $11 bln merger - sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

EU to clear US Airways, American $11 bln merger - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 29 (Reuters) - AMR Corp’s American Airlines and US Airways will secure EU regulatory approval for their $11 billion merger after agreeing to surrender slots at Heathrow and Philadelphia airports, two persons familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The carriers offered the concession to the European Commission earlier this month to ease competition concerns over the deal which will create the world’s largest airline.

“The deal is set to be approved,” one source said.

The European Commission is scheduled to decide on the planned merger by Aug. 6. The tie-up is the fourth involving major U.S. carriers in the last six years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.