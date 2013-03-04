FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-US Air CEO comments on expected merger with American
March 4, 2013 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-US Air CEO comments on expected merger with American

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - US Airways Group Inc : * CEO Doug Parker tells J.P. Morgan conference that teams at US Airways, AMR’s American Airlines working on

integration planning * Reiterates no issues are expected in getting approval from US

Justice Department for American merger, fair to assume deal to close in 2013 * Combined US air-American will not be built on cost advantage vs.

Delta or United, adds value of deal is in revenue

outperformance and running a better airline * CEO says combined US Airways-American will not have assets of Delta, United in

Asia, but adds that new American would have stronger network advantage in

Latin America and would have Asia expansion opportunities

