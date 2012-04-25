UPDATE 1-US Airways posts loss ex-items

* Q1 loss ex-items 13 cents/share

* Carrier notes strength in demand

* Fuel costs up

April 25 (Reuters) - US Airways Group Inc on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss, excluding items, as fuel costs rose, but said passenger demand was strong as the summer travel season approaches.

Net income came to $48 million, or 28 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $114 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a gain tied to an exchange of slots at two airports with Delta Air Lines Inc, US Airways said its loss was 13 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue rose 10 percent to $3.3 billion.

Operating expenses rose about 7 percent, with costs for plane fuel and related taxes at US Airways up 17 percent.

As U.S. airlines have consolidated in a bid to grow, US Airways is hoping to follow suit, disclosing last week that it garnered support from three unions at bankrupt American Airlines for a potential merger between the two companies .

Should a US Airways-American merger materialize, it would create a carrier that rivals United Continental Holdings and Delta in size and scope.