US Airways posts lower quarterly profit
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 12:13 PM / 4 years ago

US Airways posts lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - US Airways Group Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday as it recorded a higher provision for income taxes.

The carrier, which faces a U.S. lawsuit challenging its proposed merger with American Airlines parent AMR Corp , said net income was $216 million, or $1.04 a share, in the third quarter, compared with $245 million, or $1.24 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted for special items, profit was $1.16 a share in the latest period.

The Justice Department sued to block the merger in August, saying it would hurt competition and lead to higher ticket prices. A federal trial in the case is set to start Nov. 25.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
