Machinists union says it wins vote to represent US Airways mechanics

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The machinists union on Monday said it won an election to represent nearly 5,000 US Airways Group mechanics, beating back an attempt by the Teamsters to gain a foothold at the carrier ahead of its merger with American Airlines.

In a statement, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said it received 1,903 votes, or 58 percent of all votes cast, in the month-long election supervised by the National Mediation Board. It said the International Brotherhood of Teamsters garnered 1,418 votes, or less than 42 percent of the ballots cast.

The machinists union has represented US Airways mechanics since 1949. The union said it plans to resume contract talks with US Airways, whose merger with American parent AMR Corp will form the world’s biggest carrier.