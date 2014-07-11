FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P downgrades Puerto Rico GO rating to 'BB' from 'BB+'
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

S&P downgrades Puerto Rico GO rating to 'BB' from 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s ratings service cut the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s general obligation rating to “BB” from “BB+”, citing enactment of a new law, which allows certain corporations to restructure their debt.

"We also believe that the enactment of the bill is indicative of the mounting economic and fiscal challenges for the commonwealth as a whole," S&P said. (bit.ly/1wcilqO)

The ratings agency also cut its rating on the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation (COFINA) first lien sales tax bonds to “BBB” from “AA-” and its second lien COFINA sales tax underlying rating (SPUR) to “BBB-” from “A+”.

All ratings have been removed from CreditWatch and assigned a negative outlook, S&P said on Friday. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.