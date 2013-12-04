FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Christie's values Detroit-owned art at $452 mln to $866 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Christie's values Detroit-owned art at $452 mln to $866 mln

Joseph Lichterman

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Detroit Institute of Arts has between $452 million and $866 million of artwork that is owned or partially owned by the city, Christie‘s, the auction house said on Tuesday.

This represents about 5 percent of the collection at the museum. Detroit was declared eligible for Chapter 9 bankruptcy restructuring on Tuesday, and it is possible that the city may seek to monetize some of the artwork.

Christie’s was retained by the city to appraise city-owned works as part of Detroit’s bankruptcy case. Christie’s said 11 pieces on display in the museum account for 75 percent of the appraised collection’s total value.

A full report will be presented to Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr and released publicly during the week of Dec. 16, Christie’s said. It also said it will propose five alternatives to outright sale that would allow the city to monetize the collection.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.