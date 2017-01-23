FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ambac sues U.S. Bancorp, says is shortchanged by BofA pact
January 23, 2017 / 10:09 PM / 7 months ago

Ambac sues U.S. Bancorp, says is shortchanged by BofA pact

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

The bond insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc has sued U.S. Bancorp to stop the bank from accepting a lowball settlement between investors and Bank of America Corp over shoddy mortgage securities.

In a complaint filed on Friday in Manhattan federal court, Ambac said it would be shortchanged if U.S. Bancorp, as trustee for the Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-10, accepted a "woefully inadequate" $56.9 million payout on behalf of stakeholders with damages claims of $320 million or more.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jjk9Sv

