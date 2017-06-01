Judge rejects U.S. Bancorp bid to dismiss Ambac lawsuit over BofA pact

A federal judge has rejected U.S. Bancorp's bid to dismiss a lawsuit in which the bond insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc sought to halt what it deemed a lowball settlement between investors and Bank of America Corp over poorly underwritten mortgage securities.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan also said Ambac did not deserve a preliminary injunction prohibiting U.S. Bancorp from accepting the $66.9 million settlement, in the bank's capacity as trustee for the Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-10.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rgV9zu