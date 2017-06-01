FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Judge rejects U.S. Bancorp bid to dismiss Ambac lawsuit over BofA pact
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 1, 2017 / 11:20 PM / 3 months ago

Judge rejects U.S. Bancorp bid to dismiss Ambac lawsuit over BofA pact

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected U.S. Bancorp's bid to dismiss a lawsuit in which the bond insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc sought to halt what it deemed a lowball settlement between investors and Bank of America Corp over poorly underwritten mortgage securities.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan also said Ambac did not deserve a preliminary injunction prohibiting U.S. Bancorp from accepting the $66.9 million settlement, in the bank's capacity as trustee for the Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-10.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rgV9zu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.