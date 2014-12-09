MOVES-U.S. Bancorp hires John Briggs as consultant

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp hired John Briggs as a wealth management consultant and an entertainment industry specialist to its Private Client Reserve business.

Briggs will be responsible in developing relationships with clients in the entertainment industry.

He will also assemble a team of wealth management professionals to provide customized solutions, the company said.

Prior to this, Briggs was a vice president with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)