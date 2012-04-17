FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-US Bancorp sells $1.085 bln perpetuals
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-US Bancorp sells $1.085 bln perpetuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp on Tuesday sold
$1.085 billion of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative
preferred stock perpetuals, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and U.S. Bancorp were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: U.S. BANCORP 	
	
AMT $1.085 BLN    COUPON 6 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL   	
TYPE STOCK        ISS PRICE 25     FIRST PAY   10/15/2012	
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 6 PCT      SETTLEMENT  04/20/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS      SPREAD N/A       PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

