New Issue-US Bancorp sells $1.085 bln perpetuals

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp on Tuesday sold $1.085 billion of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock perpetuals, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and U.S. Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: U.S. BANCORP AMT $1.085 BLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE STOCK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/20/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B NON-CALLABLE N/A