CORRECTED-U.S. Bancorp 3rd-quarter profit rises on mortgage refinancing
October 17, 2012 / 11:12 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-U.S. Bancorp 3rd-quarter profit rises on mortgage refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to clarify that profit rose 14 percent, not 16 percent, based on net income for common shareholders)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp’s third-quarter profit rose 14 percent as the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank benefited from a surge in home loan refinancing.

The Minneapolis-based bank said net income for common shareholders was $1.40 billion, or 74 cents per share, up from $1.24 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Mortgage banking revenue more than doubled to $519 million, as Americans took advantage of rock-bottom interest rates to refinance their home loans. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Akshay Lodaya)

