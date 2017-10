April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank by assets, reported a 7 percent increase in quarterly profit, largely due to lower provisions for credit losses and a drop in non-interest expenses.

Net profit rose to $1.43 billion, or 73 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.34 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.