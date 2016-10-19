FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Bancorp's quarterly revenue rises 4.7 pct
October 19, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

U.S. Bancorp's quarterly revenue rises 4.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Minneapolis, Minnesota-based U.S. Bancorp reported a 4.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by higher mortgage banking revenue and interest income.

Net income attributable to the bank rose to $1.50 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.49 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Mortgage banking revenue rose 40.2 percent to $314 million while net interest income rose to $2.89 billion from $2.77 billion last year.

Total net revenue rose to $5.39 billion from $5.15 billion in the year ago period. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
