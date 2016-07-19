Judge rejects U.S. Bank's bid to toss lawsuit over paid-off mortgages

U.S. Bank must face a proposed class action accusing it of unlawfully charging extra interest to homeowners who paid off their mortgages early, a federal judge in Miami ruled, denying the bank's motion to dismiss the case.

In an order last week, U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro rejected the bank's argument that the lawsuit was based on alleged violations of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations, which the homeowners have no standing to enforce.

