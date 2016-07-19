FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects U.S. Bank's bid to toss lawsuit over paid-off mortgages
July 19, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Judge rejects U.S. Bank's bid to toss lawsuit over paid-off mortgages

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

U.S. Bank must face a proposed class action accusing it of unlawfully charging extra interest to homeowners who paid off their mortgages early, a federal judge in Miami ruled, denying the bank's motion to dismiss the case.

In an order last week, U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro rejected the bank's argument that the lawsuit was based on alleged violations of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations, which the homeowners have no standing to enforce.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a92Bq4

