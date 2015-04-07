FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-U.S. Bank appoints Brad Scott to lead high-net-worth client team in Cincinnati
April 7, 2015

MOVES-U.S. Bank appoints Brad Scott to lead high-net-worth client team in Cincinnati

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank, the fifth largest U.S. commercial bank, moved Brad Scott to lead its team advising high-net-worth clients in Cincinnati, Ohio from the same position in Kansas City.

As market leader for the Private Client Reserve, a division of the bank’s wealth management business, Scott and his team provide high-net-worth clients with wealth planning, investment management, private banking, and trust and estate services.

Scott has more than 20 years of experience in wealth management, with an emphasis in wealth planning and investments.

U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

