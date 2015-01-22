MOVES-U.S. Bank names regional investment director at Private Client Reserve

Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank, the wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp, named Dan Farley regional investment director for its Private Client Reserve.

Farley will support leadership and investment professionals within the Private Client Reserve Unit, mainly in the east region. He will be based in Minneapolis.

Farley, who joined the unit in 2010 as a senior portfolio manager, has also worked with Dougherty Commercial Properties and Deloitte Consulting’s strategy practice. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)