MOVES-U.S. Bank names David Hein portfolio manager in Cincinnati
September 17, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank, the wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp, said it appointed David Hein a portfolio manager for its team handling high net worth clients.

U.S. Bank’s private client reserve in Cincinnati provides wealth management services to individuals and families with a net worth of $3 million or more.

Hein was previously an acquisition program manager with the United States Air Force, where he developed and executed acquisition strategies. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

