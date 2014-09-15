FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-U.S. Bank hires four people for private client reserve in Chicago
September 15, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-U.S. Bank hires four people for private client reserve in Chicago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wealth manager U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, said it appointed four people for its private client reserve in Chicago.

Debora Oberling was named wealth management advisor team lead. Prior to this, she was a managing director and market manager for J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Chicago.

Nancy Brackmann was named senior trust officer. She was previously a vice president and fiduciary officer with J.P. Morgan.

Steven Greene and Teresa Seiwert were named wealth management advisors.

Greene joins from Rappaport Reiches Capital Management, LLC and Seiwert was previously a vice president and private client relationship manager with U.S. Bank.

