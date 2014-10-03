MOVES-U.S. Bank hires Myles McHale from Wilmington Trust

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Wealth manager U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, said it appointed Myles McHale as a wealth management adviser managing director for the private client reserve in Naples, Florida.

McHale will provide comprehensive wealth management services to foundations and endowments, as well as professional sports and entertainment industry clients, the company said on Friday.

Before joining the company, McHale was a managing director with Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors’ consultant relations liaison group. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)