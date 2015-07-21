FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Daniel Wani leaves Wells Fargo to join U.S. Bank Wealth Management
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Daniel Wani leaves Wells Fargo to join U.S. Bank Wealth Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank Wealth Management said it appointed Daniel Wani managing director of trust and wealth planning for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.

The unit provides wealth management services to individuals and families with networth of $3 million or more.

Wani, who will be based in Scottsdale, will serve the Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego and La Jolla, California, areas.

He joins from Wells Fargo & Co, where he was a senior wealth planning strategist. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.