MOVES-Daniel Wani leaves Wells Fargo to join U.S. Bank Wealth Management

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank Wealth Management said it appointed Daniel Wani managing director of trust and wealth planning for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.

The unit provides wealth management services to individuals and families with networth of $3 million or more.

Wani, who will be based in Scottsdale, will serve the Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego and La Jolla, California, areas.

He joins from Wells Fargo & Co, where he was a senior wealth planning strategist. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)