#Funds News
July 15, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - A majority of big U.S. banks reported a fall in delinquency rates for the month of June as customers made their credit card payments on time. Charge-offs fell for all banks.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

June 2015 May 2015 June 2015 May 2015 JPMorgan Chase 2.34 2.59 1.12 1.13 American Express 1.30 1.30 0.9 0.9 Bank of America 2.62 2.90 1.65 1.67 Capital One 3.23 3.39 2.84 2.74 Discover Financial 1.60 1.76 1.31 1.33

Citigroup 2.49 2.86 1.42 1.44 (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
