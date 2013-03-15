TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in February

March 15 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the month of February as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Charge-offs for February rose at American Express, Bank of America, Discover Financial Services and fell at JP Morgan Chase, Capital One Financial and Citigroup.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2013 Jan 2013 JPMorgan Chase 3.35 3.37 1.86 1.88 American Express 2.1 1.9 1.3 1.3 Bank of America 4.25 4.18 3.00 3.01 Capital One Financial 4.27 4.36 3.68 3.72 Discover Financial Services 2.6 2.2 1.8 1.8 Citigroup Inc 3.62 3.77 2.28 2.35