FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in February
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the month of February as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Charge-offs for February rose at American Express, Bank of America, Discover Financial Services and fell at JP Morgan Chase, Capital One Financial and Citigroup.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2013 Jan 2013 JPMorgan Chase 3.35 3.37 1.86 1.88 American Express 2.1 1.9 1.3 1.3 Bank of America 4.25 4.18 3.00 3.01 Capital One Financial 4.27 4.36 3.68 3.72 Discover Financial Services 2.6 2.2 1.8 1.8 Citigroup Inc 3.62 3.77 2.28 2.35

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.