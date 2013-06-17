FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in May
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2013 / 8:36 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates fell at five of the six major U.S. banks in May, as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. American Express Co’s delinquency rate remained unchanged from April. Credit card charge-offs fell, except for Discover Financial Services.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

May 2013 April 2013 May 2013 April 2013 JPMorgan Chase 3.34 3.49 1.60 1.70 American Express 1.9 2.1 1.1 1.1 Bank of America 4.03 4.55 2.60 2.72 Capital One Financial 4.17 4.61 2.97 3.14 Discover Financial Services 1.95 1.94 1.58 1.65 Citigroup Inc 3.0 3.11 1.98 2.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.