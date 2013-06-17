TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in May

June 17 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates fell at five of the six major U.S. banks in May, as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. American Express Co’s delinquency rate remained unchanged from April. Credit card charge-offs fell, except for Discover Financial Services.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

May 2013 April 2013 May 2013 April 2013 JPMorgan Chase 3.34 3.49 1.60 1.70 American Express 1.9 2.1 1.1 1.1 Bank of America 4.03 4.55 2.60 2.72 Capital One Financial 4.17 4.61 2.97 3.14 Discover Financial Services 1.95 1.94 1.58 1.65 Citigroup Inc 3.0 3.11 1.98 2.1