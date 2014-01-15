FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delinquency rate falls at major U.S. banks in December
January 15, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Delinquency rate falls at major U.S. banks in December

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates fell in major U.S. banks in December as consumers made quick repayment of their loans. Delinquency rate and charge-offs remained the same for American Express compared to the previous month. Charge-offs rose for most of the banks, while it fell in Bank of America.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

Dec 2013 Nov 2013 Dec 2013 Nov 2013 JPMorgan Chase 3.07 2.99 1.56 1.62 American Express 1.6 1.6 1.1 1.1 Bank of America 3.60 3.66 2.30 2.34 Capital One Financial 4.11 3.82 3.43 3.53 Discover Financial 1.79 1.70 1.55 1.60 Citigroup 2.86 2.31 1.73 1.81

