TABLE-Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in January
February 18, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates rose in January for JPMorgan Chase, Capital One Financial and Discover Financial as consumers delayed payment of loans. However, while delinquency rates fell at Bank of America, charge-offs rose. Charge-offs fell at other banks.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2014 Dec 2013 JPMorgan Chase 2.91 3.07 1.57 1.56 American Express 1.5 1.6 1.1 1.1 Bank of America 3.68 3.60 2.27 2.30 Capital One Financial 4.04 4.11 3.50 3.43 Discover Financial 1.73 1.79 1.59 1.55 Citigroup 2.33 2.86 1.50 1.73

