Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in March

April 15 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the month of March as consumers quickened payment of their loans. Delinquency rate remained the same in American Express Co. Charge-offs rose for all the banks while it fell in Discover Financial Services.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

Mar 2014 Feb 2014 Mar 2014 Feb 2014 JPMorgan Chase 3.07 2.82 1.53 1.58 American Express 1.80 1.70 1.10 1.10 Bank of America 3.55 3.53 2.18 2.26 Capital One Financial 4.18 3.80 3.02 3.33 Discover Financial 1.81 2.50 1.57 1.80 Citigroup 2.30 2.02 1.53 1.54 (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)