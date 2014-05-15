FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in April
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - A majority of big U.S. banks reported a drop in delinquency rates for the month of April as customers made their credit card payments on time. Charge-offs also fell at these banks.

Citigroup Inc was the only one to report a rise in both delinquency and charge-off rates.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Apr 2014 Mar 2014 Apr 2014 Mar 2014 JPMorgan Chase 3.05 3.07 1.44 1.53 American Express 1.6 1.8 1.0 1.1 Bank of America 3.42 3.55 2.08 2.18 Capital One 3.98 4.18 2.82 3.02 Discover Financial 1.72 1.81 1.52 1.57 Citigroup 2.59 2.30 1.54 1.53 (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.