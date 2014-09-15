FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in August
September 15, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - A majority of big U.S. banks reported a fall in delinquency rates for August as customers made their credit card payments on time. However, charge-offs rose at most of these banks.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2014 July 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.50 2.59 1.24 1.32 American Express 1.5 1.5 0.9 0.9 Bank of America 3.33 3.01 1.86 1.92 Capital One 2.81 2.88 3.08 2.96 Discover Financial 1.81 1.65 1.45 1.45 Citigroup 2.57 1.98 1.44 1.51 (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)

