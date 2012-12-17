FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in November
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates rose in most major U.S. banks for the month of November as consumers delayed payment of their loans. The delinquency rate fell marginally at Bank of America Corp and American Express and stayed flat at Discover Financial Services . Charge-offs in November fell at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Nov 2012 Oct 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.31 3.47 1.97 1.94 Discover Financial 2.02 2.01 1.84 1.84 Capital One Financial 4.46 4.25 3.71 3.66 Bank of America Corp 4.01 4.53 3.11 3.13 American Express 2.0 1.9 1.2 1.3 Citigroup 3.80 4.03 2.40 2.39

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.