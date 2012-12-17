TABLE-Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in November

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates rose in most major U.S. banks for the month of November as consumers delayed payment of their loans. The delinquency rate fell marginally at Bank of America Corp and American Express and stayed flat at Discover Financial Services . Charge-offs in November fell at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Nov 2012 Oct 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.31 3.47 1.97 1.94 Discover Financial 2.02 2.01 1.84 1.84 Capital One Financial 4.46 4.25 3.71 3.66 Bank of America Corp 4.01 4.53 3.11 3.13 American Express 2.0 1.9 1.2 1.3 Citigroup 3.80 4.03 2.40 2.39