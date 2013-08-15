Delinquency rate falls at major U.S. banks in July

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the month of July as consumers made quick payment of their loans. Delinquency rate however rose marginally in Citigroup Inc and Capital One Financial Corp. Charge-offs fell for all the banks.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

July 2013 June 2013 July 2013 June 2013 JPMorgan Chase 3.01 3.18 1.57 1.58 American Express 1.8 1.9 1.1 1.1 Bank of America 3.68 4.21 2.47 2.52 Capital One Financial 3.76 4.06 3.18 3.05 Discover Financial 1.80 2.20 1.51 1.52 Citigroup 2.83 2.89 1.93 1.89