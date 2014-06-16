FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in May
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 16, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - A majority of big U.S. banks reported a fall in delinquency rates for the month of May as customers made their credit card payments on time. Charge-offs fell at Capital One and Citigroup.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

May 2014 Apr 2014 May 2014 Apr 2014 JPMorgan Chase 3.05 3.05 1.37 1.44 American Express 1.6 1.6 1.0 1.0 Bank of America 3.75 3.42 1.97 2.08 Capital One 3.36 3.98 2.74 2.82 Discover Financial 1.97 1.72 1.47 1.52 Citigroup 2.40 2.59 1.46 1.54 (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Neha Dimri in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.