FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in July
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 15, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - A majority of big U.S. banks reported a rise in delinquency rates for the month of July as customers delayed their credit card payments on time. Charge-offs fell for all banks except American Express.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

July 2014 June 2014 July 2014 June 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.59 2.83 1.32 1.33 American Express 1.5 1.5 0.9 0.9 Bank of America 3.01 3.24 1.92 1.93 Capital One 2.88 3.23 2.96 2.83 Discover Financial 2.1 2.3 1.7 1.6 Citigroup 1.98 2.33 1.51 1.43 (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Neha Dimri in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.