TABLE-Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in July

Aug 15 (Reuters) - A majority of big U.S. banks reported a rise in delinquency rates for the month of July as customers delayed their credit card payments on time. Charge-offs fell for all banks except American Express.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

July 2014 June 2014 July 2014 June 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.59 2.83 1.32 1.33 American Express 1.5 1.5 0.9 0.9 Bank of America 3.01 3.24 1.92 1.93 Capital One 2.88 3.23 2.96 2.83 Discover Financial 2.1 2.3 1.7 1.6 Citigroup 1.98 2.33 1.51 1.43 (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Neha Dimri in Bangalore)