Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in January

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates rose for most major U.S. banks in January as consumers delayed payment of their loans. Delinquency rate fell at Bank of America Corp while it remained unchanged at American Express & Co. Charge-offs fell at JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Citigroup Inc while it rose at American Express, Capital One Financial Corp and Discover Financial Services.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Jan 2015 Dec 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.53 2.56 1.34 1.32 American Express 1.40 1.30 1.0 1.0 Bank of America 2.93 3.13 1.83 1.85 Capital One Financial 3.57 3.53 3.31 3.27 Discover Financial 1.77 1.69 1.51 1.48 Citigroup 2.30 2.79 1.61 1.56