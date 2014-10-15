FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in September
October 15, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates rose in most major U.S. banks for the month of September as consumers delayed payment of their loans. Charge-offs fell for all the banks.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Sept 2014 Aug 2014 Sept 2014 Aug 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.24 2.50 1.30 1.24 American Express 1.20 1.50 1.0 0.9 Bank of America 2.93 3.33 1.92 1.86 Capital One Financial 2.79 2.81 3.21 3.08 Discover Financial 1.65 1.81 1.48 1.45 Citigroup 2.53 2.57 1.50 1.44 (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)

