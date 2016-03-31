After Western Digital struggles, focus turns to Dell

NEW YORK, March 31 (IFR) - Western Digital hit a few roadblocks in the junk bond market this week, putting bankers on edge about other big M&A bonds in the works including a massive trade from Dell.

Dell’s better ratings and name recognition, and the solid performance of the bonds that backed its management buyout in 2013, should give it some protection from a picky buyside.

But after seeing Western Digital labor through the market even while offering some decidedly chunky yields, Dell could also end up struggling when it finally pushes the button.

“The market is not as deep as it was and that affected Western Digital and will affect Dell as well,” one leveraged finance banker told IFR.

“It’s not as easy to get US$5bn as it was.”

Western Digital, a computer storage company with more than US$14bn in revenue last year, got a lukewarm reception from investors for its US$5.225bn M&A deal that priced on Wednesday.

The company had to downsize the two-part transaction from US$5.6bn, even after hiking the yield by more than 100bp to help finance its acquisition of SanDisk.

The US$3.35bn unsecured eight-year non-call three junk tranche - the biggest junk bond offering this year, according to IFR data - priced at a final yield of 10.5%, or almost 500bp over the average of similarly rated paper.

A US$1.875bn seven-year non-call three secured investment-grade tranche priced at a final yield of 7.375% - just 100bp inside the average yield on Single B junk bonds - and had first been whispered in the low 6%s.

“On the one hand you have an out-of-favor credit that found a clearing level,” the banker said.

“But on the other hand it is a big Double B that struggled to get done. I am looking at it as implications for Dell.”

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM

Western Digital encountered difficulties even though the high-yield market has been on the rebound in recent weeks following a sluggish start to the year.

Helped by a bounce in crude oil prices from multi-year lows - oil credits make up roughly 12% of the junk space by market value - high-yield spreads have tightened dramatically.

The average junk bond spread, at a more than four-year high of 887bp on February 11, had narrowed to 703bp by Wednesday, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

That compression, and US$13.3bn of inflows into the asset class in five weeks from late February to mid-March, enticed a number of junk-rated borrowers to jump back into the market.

Even some previously hung deals such as Kraton Polymers have reemerged successfully - but Western Digital’s sky-high yield showed that the buyside is still more than a little hesitant.

Western Digital - along with Dell - is selling debt out of a computing sector burdened with an overhang of growth and revenue worries, and that was a concern for investors.

“Western Digital bought a business where earnings are going to be 20%-30% lower this year,” said a London-based portfolio manager who passed on the deal.

COLD STORAGE

Like Western Digital, Dell is eyeing a mix of investment-grade and high-yield bonds to finance the purchase of a data storage company - but on a much vaster scale.

The Texas computer giant is expected to sell as much as US$25bn in the bond markets - some five times what WD raised - to fund its purchase of EMC, a fellow S&P 500 company.

It is looking to raise about the same amount in loans - in what could be a roughly US$50bn package - and if size was an issue for WD, Dell could face some push-back as well.

“I do think the size implication is real,” a second banker told IFR. “But Dell is going to look a lot better in terms of credit.”

WD’s investment-grade tranche carried just two high-grade ratings. Dell’s are expected to have three - and it also has a good track record with bond investors.

“Dell has built goodwill with significant debt reductions,” said a longtime portfolio manager based in the United States.

“It is a veteran issuer in the leveraged finance markets that has demonstrated an ability to evolve as the business environment for its products changes.”

NOT ALONE

While Dell is the biggest M&A financing in the pipeline, it’s not expected to come until at least May. Others, meanwhile, are being readied sooner.

A US$3.1bn second-lien bond backing private equity group Apollo’s leveraged buyout of US security firm ADT is likely to surface in about three weeks.

That trade, expected to carry Single B ratings, will be bolstered by a big equity check provided by Apollo - about 35% of the enterprise value.

Others are also talking about whether the Veritas US$5.6bn loan and bond package that was pulled in November in the face of weak investor demand could be revived.

That deal got yanked even after pricing and discounts on the loan were increased - and some in the market say it is unlikely to look more attractive in the months ahead.

“If you can buy Western Digital at 10.5%, the Veritas unsecured doesn’t look that awesome,” another banker said.