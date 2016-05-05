Junk investors scramble after commodities rally

NEW YORK, May 5 (IFR) - The commodities rally has flummoxed junk-bond investors who bet on the sector staying soft this year, hurting returns at dozens of funds that did not foresee the rebound in energy and metals.

Oil, mining, steel and gas bonds have delivered whopping sector returns this year up to 27%, wrong-footing those who moved underweight after high-yield lost almost 5% in 2015.

Investors who were heavy in commodities last year, as the sector was pummeled, but then got out before the bounce-back in recent months, have now been hit coming and going.

“Managers have been whipsawed both ways,” said Ken Monaghan, a portfolio manager at Amundi Smith Breeden.

“There were very few people that were significantly overweight energy at the start of the year.”

To be sure, not everyone is impressed with the current rally.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts reiterated their market call on Thursday, saying they still see a zero to minus 1% return in high-yield this year.

“We believe this rally won’t last,” they said.

But as of Tuesday, only four of the nearly 200 high-yield funds tracked by Morningstar had outperformed the main US high-yield indices so far in 2016.

High-yield bonds have returned around 7% since the beginning of the year, largely thanks to a snap-back in commodity-related credits, which make up around one-quarter of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch US High Yield Index.

That compares with a return of around 5.4% for investment-grade bonds and a meager 0.5% gain for stocks in the S&P 500 so far this year.

“The leg-up has caught a lot of investors off guard,” said Sumit Desai, a senior analyst at Morningstar.

And many in the market say there will be little chance of closing the gap now unless there is some correction in commodity prices.

“Some guys missed the energy rally in April and they are reaching for beta now,” said Ben Burton, managing director in the leveraged finance syndicate at Barclays.

That is sending many investors rattling down the credit spectrum and piling into Triple C rated junk offerings in the hunt for yield.

The result has been a massive move tighter in CCC yields.

Ardagh, McGraw-Hill Education and NBTY all priced CCC tranches at yields inside 8% in recent weeks - impossible earlier this year when the average junk bond was around 10%.

“There has been a sea-change in the market’s willingness to participate in Triple C rated transactions,” Burton told IFR.

FALL AND RISE

Some managers have seen value in the so-called fallen angels, or investment-grade companies that were downgraded into junk territory, in the commodities space.

“Two of the names that we were most aggressive in were fallen angels,” said Michael Kirkpatrick, a senior portfolio manager at Seix Investment Advisors.

His RidgeWorth Seix High Income Fund was nearly 17% weighted in energy at the end of the first quarter, and it has returned more than 7% this year - ahead of almost all its peers.

He declined to name names, but public documents show the fund has invested in SouthWestern Energy and Continental Resources, two of this year’s largest fallen angels in the oil and gas space.

Their bonds have rallied by more than 40% and 60%, respectively, since their 2016 lows.

That kind of performance was something few foresaw from the energy sector in particular, which returned a negative 23.6% in 2015 as oil prices dropped to their lowest in six years.

Mainstay high-yield credits such as Chesapeake Energy have also staged an impressive recovery, especially at the short end of the curve, where its 2017s have rocketed from as low as 20 cents on the dollar in February to 86 now.

“The market ran up very quickly and it’s been hard for investors to get up to market weight,” said James Spicer, a senior energy analyst at Wells Fargo Securities.

But as some of the higher-quality credits have approached relatively expensive valuations, some managers have started to look for opportunities elsewhere.

Doug Forsyth, chief investment officer of US income and growth at Allianz Global Investors, said bonds that have moved from 50 cents on the dollar to around 90 now look too rich.

“It is time to rotate out of those and look at other names that were not in the portfolio,” he told IFR. “There are still many issuers below par that are worth consideration.”

Others, of course, have been skeptical about the junk-bond rally all along.

“The high-yield market has suffered from irrational exuberance on the way up,” said John McClain, a portfolio manager at Diamond-Hill Capital Management.

“We believe the market has gotten a bit ahead of itself.” (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)