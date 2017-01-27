Junk borrowers forced to pay double-digit yields

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors this week forced two Triple C rated issuers to pay some of the highest yields in years to sell their bonds.

Canadian miner Baffinland and Ohio-based resins maker Hexion struggled their way through the primary market, ending up paying double-digit yields to get new trades over the line.

Baffinland was forced to hike the yield on its junk bond by over 350bp and tweak covenants on Monday to get investors on board after weeks of negotiations with the buyside.

The miner, jointly owned by ArcelorMittal and private equity outfit the Energy & Minerals Group, was initially targeting a yield of 9% area when the deal was announced on December 9, three sources familiar with the matter told IFR.

But that level was well below investor expectations for such a concentrated bet, considering that the company's only mine - located in Nunavut's Baffin Island - had started commercial production just a year earlier.

Lead underwriter Goldman Sachs eventually priced the note, which carries a coupon of 12% and is rated Caa1/B1, at 97.5 cents to the dollar to yield 12.69%.

Covenants on the offering were also tweaked to include coupon step-ups and additional investor protections.

BITING THE BULLET

Later in the week, Hexion also bit the bullet and agreed to print one of the highest coupons seen in the US high-yield market since the financial crash.

The highly leveraged company, owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, paid a steep price to increase the size of its five-year non-call two bond sale to US$710m from the US$460m initially targeted.

It raised US$485m through a first-lien bond that priced at a coupon of 10.375% - tight to initial talk of 10.5% area - but was forced to cough up an eye-watering 13.75% to add a US$225m 1.5-lien tranche to the trade.

"They are price takers," said one portfolio manager who owns some of the company's debt but decided to pass on the latest deal. "If someone is going to offer them money, they are going to take it."

During a call with investors, Hexion said its gross leverage stood at 8.1 times in the 12 months to the third quarter, or 7.7 times on a net basis, according to the investor.

The two notes, sold through lead underwriter JP Morgan, were rated Caa1/CCC+ and Caa3/CCC respectively.

STILL RISK-ON

Some saw the extreme price sensitivity around the two deals as a sign that investors were becoming more selective after a sharp tightening in junk-bond yields in 2016.

Spreads on US junk paper have tightened nearly 500bp since their February 11 peak and are now just 58bp above post-crisis lows, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch US High Yield index.

The average yield on Triple C notes dipped below 11% earlier this month for the first time in two years - a far cry from the 21.68% seen nearly a year ago.

Bankers and investors said credit-specific issues explained the pushback that Baffinland and Hexion received, as demonstrated by the fact that other Triple C rated issues have had a much easier time tapping the market in recent weeks.

A US$425m bond backing the Carlyle Group's purchase of speciality chemicals company Atotech cleared the market at 6.25% on Wednesday, while a US$400m deal for TPG's acquisition of cable companies RCN and Grande printed at 6.625% a week earlier.

"There has been an uptick in lower-quality issuance," said Tom Stolberg, a portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. "But by and large, if people can get behind the story, those deals are doing really well."

Demand for risky new issues still appears to be strong, especially as supply is expected to remain limited in the near future.

"We don't have a big wave of stuff sitting behind us," said one leveraged finance banker. "As far as new commitments go, the list is going to be very short." (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Matthew Davies)