Hot demand should keep bond issuance flowing

NEW YORK, April 28 (IFR) - Even after a red-hot US corporate bond rally in recent weeks, issuance is likely to keep surging as investors eagerly lap up new offerings in order to put their piles of cash to work.

Year-to-date issuance of investment-grade bonds had topped US$446bn as of Wednesday, ahead of the same period in 2015 - which was the fifth-straight year of record issuance.

“New issues have been coming as fast as bankers could bring them,” said Doug Forsyth, chief investment officer of US income and growth at Allianz Global Investors.

Without question, hot demand is helping fuel the surge of issuance.

Investors have cascaded around US$8bn into high-grade funds in the nine weeks to April 20, according to Lipper data, and another US$11.7bn into high-yield.

And borrowers are finding plenty of interest when they bring new deals to market.

High-grade deals have on average been three times covered since February 11, when spreads gapped out to their widest point in nearly four years.

From the beginning of the year to that date, offerings had been only 2.17 times covered, according to IFR data.

NO AVAILABILITY

The thin secondary market, where very little inventory is up for grabs, has also helped drive demand for new issues.

“There’s no secondary offer,” said Michael Collins, senior investment officer at Prudential Fixed Income. “You have to pry out of someone else’s hands.”

Negative interest rates in Europe and Japan have also forced foreign investors to increasingly turn to the US market in their hunt for higher returns.

“The global yield environment leaves international investors with few options as attractive as US high grade, in terms of the depth of liquidity and the range of maturities and credit profiles,” said Daniel Sorid, US credit strategist at Deutsche Bank.

The Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan both kept rates on hold this week, and many say US rates are still the key factor in the tone of the market.

“The global macro scenario hinges heavily on the Fed,” said Mark Howard, head of US credit strategy at BNP Paribas.

“We have had accommodation in China and Europe, and dovish comments out of the Fed, but it’s hard to envision the incremental news being even more dovish.”

He said any hawkish comments ahead of the US central bank’s June meeting could make investors nervous and potentially lead some to lock in profits sooner rather than later.

And amid the recent rally, which has seen spreads ratchet in since February 11 by 68bp in high grade and 262bp in high yield, even pristine names have been taking their occasional lumps.

ExxonMobil was stripped of its Triple A rating by Standard & Poor’s this week for the first time in nearly 70 years.

MARKET MOMENTUM

Still, the rapid rebound since February has given the market a real head of steam, and one that could be difficult to derail in the short term.

“The buyside has been stunned by the speed of the move and has gone from being underwater to four, five or six points up,” one head of investment-grade syndicate said.

“The tone of the conversation has changed.”

And with some uncertainty looming about when the Fed will eventually raise rates - not to mention the US presidential election in November - many say the time to print is now.

“Both sides are to get their investments and funding done in the second and third quarter,” another banker said.

“I think we are going to be busy leading into the end of the third quarter, after which people want to avoid political risks.” (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith, Davide Scigliuzzo and Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)