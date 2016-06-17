As rate hike worries fades, M&A bond issuers hold off

NEW YORK, June 17 (IFR) - After weeks of hectic issuance, the US primary high-grade market is set to slow as companies slam the brakes on jumbo bond sales to finance mergers and acquisitions until the autumn.

Some issuers who had been contemplating bringing deals in the next couple of months are now holding off as expectations of an imminent US rate hike have diminished in the wake of recent weak jobs data, bankers said.

A rush to finance M&A deals in order to front-run a possible hike helped boost bond volumes in May to record levels.

Corporates now believe there is room to pause, leaving the financing until there’s more certainty regulators will approve deals.

“There is no sense of urgency on the issuer side, and they do not necessarily feel that they need to pre-fund. This could make for a busy Fall,” one syndicate banker told IFR.

Some bankers think issuers are being a touch complacent by holding back issuance now.

Even with market jitters that the UK will vote to leave the European Union on June 23 dramatically slowing the primary this week, they said issuers should be considering moving now rather than later if market conditions were stable.

Among their top worries are even rockier times ahead as the US election nears, and that deals will be competing with the usual post-summer issuance spree in September.

“If anything they should still have a sooner rather than later mentality,” said a second syndicate banker.

A LOT TO DO

So far companies have done a decent job at clearing some of the M&A bond backlog that had been building after a tough first quarter for global financial markets, but there is still a sizeable amount of bond issuance to be done this year.

Estimates are that there is a M&A bond pipeline of between US$150bn-$170bn.

Among those in the M&A funding pipeline is healthcare company Teva which said it will wait until September, or the fourth-quarter, to launch an expected US$22bn bond for its purchase of Allergan’s generic drugs business.

Other jumbo M&A bonds trades are also expected later this year from drugmaker Shire, brewer Molson Coors, computer giant Microsoft and health insurer Anthem.

Bankers argued that like Dell, health insurer Aetna and pharma heavyweight Mylan which priced jumbo M&A bonds recently, issuers should pull the trigger when the market tone improves rather than wait.

Brexit fears aside, borrowing costs are still extremely attractive with 10-year Treasury yields sinking to about 1.51% this week - even if rate hikes still seem a long way off.

”Issuers are saying: “stop telling me that rates are going up because they’re not’,” said a third syndicate banker.

“But they forget that we had a very difficult February and March and people can easily get complacent.” (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Natalie Harrison)