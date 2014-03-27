US high-grade hits record March issuance of USD114.5bn

NEW YORK, March 27 (IFR) - US high-grade bond issuance hit a new record for the month of March of USD114.525bn on Thursday, pushed over the line by a new USD7.6bn deal from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

March 2014 is now also the fourth-largest issuance month of all time, according to IFR data, with two trading days still to go.

September 2013 is the biggest issuance month on record, with USD143.903bn tallied.