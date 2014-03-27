FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US high-grade hits record March issuance of USD114.5bn
March 27, 2014

US high-grade hits record March issuance of USD114.5bn

Marc Carnegie

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (IFR) - US high-grade bond issuance hit a new record for the month of March of USD114.525bn on Thursday, pushed over the line by a new USD7.6bn deal from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

March 2014 is now also the fourth-largest issuance month of all time, according to IFR data, with two trading days still to go.

September 2013 is the biggest issuance month on record, with USD143.903bn tallied.

Reporting by John Balassi, Mike Gambale and Anthony Rodriguez; Writing by Marc Carnegie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
