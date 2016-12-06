FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Books for Pemex US dollar bond reach US$30bn: lead
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 10 months ago

Books for Pemex US dollar bond reach US$30bn: lead

Will Caiger-Smith

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Books for a new up to three-part US dollar bond from Petroleos Mexicanos have reached US$30bn, according to a lead on the deal.

Pemex, the Mexican state-owned oil company, is selling a long 10-year bond with IPTs at 7% - low 7% and fixed and floating long five-year bonds with IPTs at 6% - low 6% and Libor equivalent.

Active bookrunners are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Jack Doran)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.