a year ago
UPDATE 1-RBS reaches 2016 AT1 target with £2bn-equivalent deal
August 10, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-RBS reaches 2016 AT1 target with £2bn-equivalent deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(UPDATES throughout)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Scotland attracted US$15bn of investor orders for its US$2.65bn (£2bn) Additional Tier 1 bond on Wednesday, the first AT1 from a UK bank since the Brexit vote in June.

The deal, rated B by S&P and BB- by Fitch, fulfils RBS's £2bn target for AT1 issuance in 2016.

The deal launched at 8.625%, inside IPTs of 8.75%.

RBS filed for the deal on Monday and held meetings and calls with investors in New York and London on Tuesday.

Amid strong demand from a broad swath of investors for the perp non-call five deal, the issuer decided against bringing an additional perp non-call 10-year tranche, said a lead.

"If they could get the full AT1 target done in a single tranche, that was always the issuer's preference," said the lead.

Large real-money accounts were joined in the order book by specialist bank capital funds, high-yield investors and private banks, he said.

RBS was last in the market with an Additional Tier 1 trade in August 2015, when it sold a US$3.15bn trade with perpetual non-call five-year and perpetual non-call 10-year tranches.

The 7.5% perpetual non-call five-year was quoted at a yield to call of 8.8% on Monday before the bank filed for the new deal.

RBS is global coordinator for Wednesday's deal, with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS acting as joint lead managers. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Additional reporting by Will Caiger-Smith in New York; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

