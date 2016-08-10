FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RBS to price £2bn-equivalent dollar AT1 bond at 8.625%
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
August 10, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

RBS to price £2bn-equivalent dollar AT1 bond at 8.625%

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Scotland is set to price a US$2.65bn (£2bn) perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond at 8.625% on Wednesday, according to an investor following the deal.

The order book for the deal reached US$15bn, the investor said. RBS held meetings and calls with UK and US investors on Tuesday.

The final pricing was inside initial price thoughts of 8.75%.

The deal is the first AT1 from a UK bank since the country voted on June 23 to leave the European Union.

RBS is global coordinator, with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS acting as joint lead managers. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Additional reporting by Will Caiger-Smith in New York; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.