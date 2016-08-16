US stock buybacks at lowest level in years: report

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (IFR) - US companies have reduced stock buybacks to the lowest level in four years, according to a new report on Tuesday.

Share repurchases, a key driver for US bond issuance in recent years, are now down to about US$1.8bn daily on average, said stocks research firm TrimTabs.

That is the lowest level since 2012, it said.

"The reluctance to pull the trigger on share repurchases suggests corporate leaders are becoming less enthusiastic about what they see ahead," said TrimTabs CEO David Santschi.

"Buybacks aren't likely to provide as much fuel for the stock market as they have in the recent past."

Just five companies - Biogen, Visa, CBS, AIG and 21st Century Fox - have announced buybacks of at least US$3bn this earnings season, according to TrimTabs.

SIGN OF THE TOP?

Many analysts are not convinced that the rate of repurchases, which are still close to alltime highs, is a sign that the bull market is nearing a peak.

"While there is a plausible argument supporting greater share repurchases - return of excess cash in the absence of viable alternative investments - firms have historically exhibited poor timing," UBS said in a recent note.

"Management tends to repurchase shares in bull markets when profits are high and balance sheets are flush with cash, while cutting back during recessions (precisely the time they should be buying over the long term)."

Bank of America Merrill Lynch credit strategists meanwhile expect releveraging activity - including debt-funded buybacks and M&A - to slow.

"For quite some time our view has been that such releveraging activity will decline as equity investors are pushing back," they said in a note this week.

"Acquiring companies in M&A transactions and heavy share repurchasers are underperforming in the equity market."

US high-grade bond issuance is at US$896.867bn so far this year, up slightly from US$893.452bn at this point a year ago, according to IFR data. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)