Hershey, Alphabet spell another big day of bonds

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (IFR) - Chocolate-maker Hershey and Google's parent company Alphabet spearheaded another deluge of deals in the US high-grade bond market Tuesday as companies seize the day to raise fresh cash.

Eight deals in all joined the fray in the primary market, which priced more than US$23bn on Monday to kick off what is expected to be one of the largest Augusts ever.

With a host of headline risks in the air - fallout of Britain's EU departure, a possible rates hike before the end of the year and the unpredictable US election - borrowers are acting quickly.

And they are being met by a willing buyside with plenty of money to put to work in a market where yields have turned negative in Europe and Japan.

"The market is very robust and the strongest we have seen it for some time," said one Wall Street head of syndicate who asked not to be named.

"There is a lot of overseas cash coming into the market."

Marquee names have been leading the way, including Microsoft, which sold the fifth-largest corporate bond ever on Monday, a US$19.75bn deal to fund its purchase of LinkedIn.

Other boldface credits hitting the market Tuesday include International Paper and Fortune 500 stalwart Mattel, the toymaker behind the iconic Barbie doll.

With so many reasons to come to market now, syndicate bankers said they had been expecting in the neighborhood of US$70bn to print in August - typically a slower month for issuance.

But the primary was already a third of the way there after Monday's session, and after Tuesday it will be even closer.

"If you look at where Treasuries are, spreads are attractive," said another high-grade syndicate manager.

"For issuers the time to come is now."

US high-grade bond spreads have widened by 4bp to T+150bp over the past week, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data - but remain below wides hit in the aftermath of Britain's shock vote to leave the EU.

Ten-year Treasury yields meanwhile are also at attractive levels for issuers, yielding around 1.54% from 1.739% before the UK vote.

Alphabet (Aa2/AA) was offering a benchmark 10-year trade, setting initial price thoughts at Treasuries plus 80bp area. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are active bookrunners.

It is the first offering from the company since it overhauled its corporate structure in October 2015, creating Alphabet as the parent of Google and other entities.

International Paper, National Grid and Rabobank were also out with benchmark-sized deals, while Hershey (A1/A) was marketing a US$800m two-part trade.

The US chocolate company set initial price thoughts of T+90bp area on a 10-year bond at T+90bp area and T+120bp area on a 30-year, sources told IFR.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan and RBC are active bookrunners on the Hershey deal.

Rounding out Tuesday's menu were a US$700m 10-year bond from state-owned Chilean oil company ENAP and a US$250m 10-year from Weingarten Realty Investors, a real estate investment trust. (Reporting by the IFR team; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)