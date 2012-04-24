USDA to hold press briefing at 2:15 ET

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The United States Department of Agriculture will hold a press conference at 2:15 p.m. ET (1815 GMT), a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman declined to comment on the topic of the briefing.

Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell by as much as the 3-cent-per-lb daily limit on Tuesday on fund liquidation and selling stemming from rumors that a case of mad cow disease was discovered in California, traders said. It was not known if the press conference was linked to the rumor.