UPDATE 1-Lush pastures curb cattle flow to US feedyards

* WHAT: USDA Cattle on Feed Report * WHEN: Friday at 2 p.m. CST (1900 GMT * April 1 fed cattle supply seen up 2.3 percent * March placements seen down 7.6 percent * March marketings seen down 5.4 percent By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 19 (Reuters) - Rancher Kent Donica is seeing green, both literally and metaphorically. Thanks to recent rains his 1,200 acre ranch near Ardmore, Oklahoma, is flush with green pasture -- a far cry from the drought-ravaged fields a year ago. In addition, to feeding his calves on the grass sprouting from land devastated by a historic drought in the southern Plains, he is also taking on renters. He is adding income by charging other ranchers to graze their calves there too. As pasture thrive in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and other Plains and Midwestern states, which is providing a cheap source of feed for cattle compared with corn or wheat, fewer cattle are making their way to U.S. feedyards. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its March cattle on feed report on Friday, and 11 analysts polled by Reuters expect placements at feedyards last month to tumble on average by 7.6 percent. If so, the number of cattle -- 1.77 million -- sent to feedyards in March would be the smallest for a March since 2008. The total number of cattle at these feedyards -- placements last month plus those put there previously -- will be the smallest in fours years for a March. GRASS IS CHEAP FEED "It's about the money. We finally got pasture and the (cattle weight) gains are cheaper on grass than in the grow yard," said Donica, who charges his fellow ranchers about 70 cents for each pound their cattle put on grazing on his pasture. That compares with about $1 per pound gained at a feedyard, where the feed ration is mostly corn. Pastures in the Plains flourished during the warmest March in all of the 48 continental U.S. states since data started in 1895, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "Therefore some of these calves, normally in late winter that would be headed to feedlots, have got grass to eat and so they're staying on pasture a little bit longer," University of Missouri livestock economist Ron Plain. The flow of cattle to feedyards was also slowed by a sharp drop in cash cattle prices following the uproar over ammonia-treated filler meat critics call 'pink slime'. That outcry dented demand for beef and sent cattle futures lower. Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange sank more than 7 percent in March. Also, beef processors such as Tyson Foods Inc and the U.S. operations of Brazil-based JBS resisted paying more for cattle as they suffered deep losses in selling beef relative to their cost for the cattle. Analysts said the drop in placements last month could lead to less beef production later and stoke already high retail beef prices. Retail beef prices hit record highs late last year and again in January, but eased slightly in February. January's record topped $5 per lb as the drought reduced beef and cattle production. In a sign of improving conditions for cattle in states like Texas, which was the worst hit by the drought, hay prices are down sharply from the $250 to $300 per bale during the height of the drought. "Either they (cattle producers) sold out or they got plenty of grass now. They're not buying it (hay)," said G. Dave Scott, 74-year old owner of the Scott Cattle Company in Richmond, Texas, about 40 miles west of Houston. CATTLE SUPPLY STILL SMALL Over the years, the U.S. cattle herd had dwindled to the smallest in 60 years. While there are signs that ranchers are on the verge of rebuilding herds, it will be two years or more before the additional cattle are ready for the market. Rick Maxwell, the agriculture extension agent at Texas A&M University, said in a statement that while pasture was improving in the state there were not as many cattle as in the past. "It's going to be really difficult to buy back in (the cattle market) because of the short supply," he said. "The demand is there, which means prices are high. It probably will be this way for quite some time." Don Roose, an analyst with U.S. Commodities, is expecting a 9 percent drop in March placements from a year ago because of the smaller pool of available cattle. He also said that it was less profitable to send cattle to feedyards last month. "If you did not have your cattle hedged and were sitting open on un-hedged cattle you incurred losses on the cattle you were moving," said Roose. Analysts, on average, expect the April 1 feedlot cattle supply to up 2.3 percent from a year ago at 11.516 million head. That would be down slightly from the prior month because of the expected drop in placements.