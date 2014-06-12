FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. announces funding to fight citrus greening disease
June 12, 2014

U.S. announces funding to fight citrus greening disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced a total of $31.5 million in funding to combat huanglongbing (HLB), commonly known as citrus greening disease, which has threatened to devastate Florida’s $9 billion citrus industry.

As many as 70 percent of Florida’s citrus trees are believed to be infected by greening, which is caused by bacteria deposited on trees by an insect called the Asian citrus psyllid.

“The citrus industry and the thousands of jobs it supports are depending on groundbreaking research to neutralize this threat,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

Reporting by Ros Krasny

