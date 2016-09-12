Record U.S. soybean crop to be bigger than expected - USDA

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday raised its outlook for record U.S. soybean yields and production above market expectations as crop condition ratings improved during August, a critical development period for the oilseed.

Corn production and yield were both trimmed from the government's August outlook but were pegged near the high end of analysts' forecasts and USDA reiterated its expectation for a record harvest of the yellow grain.

The increased soybean production outstripped rising demand from the domestic and export sectors, and USDA raised its outlook for ending stocks. For corn, 2016/17 U.S. end stocks were lowered by 25 million bushels to reflect the reduced harvest expectations but remained on track to be the biggest since the 1987/88 marketing year.

USDA left its domestic wheat end stocks view unchanged in its supply and demand report, roughly in line with market expectations.

In its monthly production update, USDA forecast the 2016/17 U.S. soybean crop at 4.201 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 50.6 bushels per acre. That topped analysts forecasts that ranged from 4.019 billion bushels to 4.162 billion bushels for production and 48.1 bushels per acre to 50.1 bushels per acre for yield.

Corn production was seen at 15.093 billion bushels, down from the government's August estimate of 15.153 billion bushels. USDA lowered its corn yield view by 0.7 bushels per acre to 174.4 bushels per acre.

On the supply side, the government cut its 2015/16 soybean ending stocks view to 195 million bushels from 255 million bushels. Analysts, on average, had expected 2015/16 soy ending stocks of 232 million bushels. The move reflected a 60 million-bushel increase to exports for the marketing year.

For 2016/17, USDA pegged soybean ending stocks at 365 million bushels, up from 330 million bushels in its August report. USDA upped its export outlook for the marketing year by 35 million bushels and its crushings by 10 million but the bump to production more than made up for the rising demand.

The government said 2015/16 corn ending stocks would be 1.716 billion bushels, up 10 million from August due to lower exports. For 2016/17, domestic corn stocks were pegged at 2.384 billion bushels.

Analysts had been expecting 2015/16 corn stocks to come in at 1.711 billion bushels and 2016/17 corn stocks at 2.329 billion, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.